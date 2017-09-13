Readers Viewpoint 9-13-2017

New bookstore thanks

community

To the editor:

We would like to give a huge thanks to the community for their support of our new bookstore, the book and shelving donations and the encouragement and excitement we received from the beginning....

-s-Nikki Mitchell

Once Upon a Time Bookstore

Iron River

Editor’s note: Once Upon a Time Bookstore is located at 419 Washington Ave. Hours are 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Reader concerned about climate

To the editor:

For seven years I flew emergency medical helicopters. A bleeding trauma victim needs two things - the bleeding must be stopped and blood must be transfused into the body....

-s- Greyson Morrow

Wakefield

