Readers Viewpoint 9-13-2017
New bookstore thanks
community
To the editor:
We would like to give a huge thanks to the community for their support of our new bookstore, the book and shelving donations and the encouragement and excitement we received from the beginning....
-s-Nikki Mitchell
Once Upon a Time Bookstore
Iron River
Editor’s note: Once Upon a Time Bookstore is located at 419 Washington Ave. Hours are 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Reader concerned about climate
To the editor:
For seven years I flew emergency medical helicopters. A bleeding trauma victim needs two things - the bleeding must be stopped and blood must be transfused into the body....
-s- Greyson Morrow
Wakefield
