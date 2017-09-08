Readers Viewpoint 8-9-2017
Reader enjoys Reporter
To the Editor:
Although I’ve not lived in the area since 1957, I still get your newspaper. ...
Sincerely,
-s-Phyllis (Aho) Smith
Support
daycare center
To the Editor:
My name is Jessica Christensen and I am a daycare parent of Melissa Passamani’s Lissa’s Little Hilltoppers, Inc. daycare business. ...
Thank you,
-s-Jessica Christensen, Iron River
Supper @ His House reorganizes
To the Editor:
This is a follow-up to the terrific informational article that was published in the May 24 Iron County Reporter regarding Supper @ His House, “Community Meal in Jeopardy.” ...
Sincerely,
-s-Supper @ His House Steering Committee members: Donna Ahlberg, Linda Cross and Al Cross, Janet Puska, Pastor Dawn Robbins and Mike Robbins, Kathy Saylor and Pat Wensel
