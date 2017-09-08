Readers Viewpoint 8-9-2017

Reader enjoys Reporter

To the Editor:

Although I’ve not lived in the area since 1957, I still get your newspaper. ...

Sincerely,

-s-Phyllis (Aho) Smith

Support

daycare center

To the Editor:

My name is Jessica Christensen and I am a daycare parent of Melissa Passamani’s Lissa’s Little Hilltoppers, Inc. daycare business. ...

Thank you,

-s-Jessica Christensen, Iron River

Supper @ His House reorganizes

To the Editor:

This is a follow-up to the terrific informational article that was published in the May 24 Iron County Reporter regarding Supper @ His House, “Community Meal in Jeopardy.” ...

Sincerely,

-s-Supper @ His House Steering Committee members: Donna Ahlberg, Linda Cross and Al Cross, Janet Puska, Pastor Dawn Robbins and Mike Robbins, Kathy Saylor and Pat Wensel

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.