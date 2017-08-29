Readers Viewpoint 8-30-2017
Tue, 08/29/2017 - 13:54 Ironcounty1
AMVETS express gratitude
Dear Editor:
The members of AMVETS Post 436 extend heartfelt gratitude to the greater Iron River community, and beyond, for the generous support of our Post’s scholarship fundraiser during our County’s 126th Fair....
-s-Frank Jirik
AMVETS Post 436
(Beechwood) Commander
4-H Council offers thanks
Dear Editor:
The Iron County 4-H Council would like to thank all of the 4-H youth, their parents and other volunteers who participated in the Iron County Fair....
-s-Jan Samuelson
Iron County 4-H Council President
