Readers Viewpoint 8-30-2017

AMVETS express gratitude

Dear Editor:

The members of AMVETS Post 436 extend heartfelt gratitude to the greater Iron River community, and beyond, for the generous support of our Post’s scholarship fundraiser during our County’s 126th Fair....

-s-Frank Jirik

AMVETS Post 436

(Beechwood) Commander

4-H Council offers thanks

Dear Editor:

The Iron County 4-H Council would like to thank all of the 4-H youth, their parents and other volunteers who participated in the Iron County Fair....

-s-Jan Samuelson

Iron County 4-H Council President

