Readers Viewpoint 7-19-2017

Student thankful for Elson scholarship
To the Editor:
I would like to thank everyone who has donated to the Justin Saul Elson Memorial Scholarship fund....
-s-Justin Williams
Iron River
Blood Center offers thanks
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Pearl Ross and Pat Kosiba and Crystal Falls United Lutheran Church for hosting a blood drive in the month of June. ...
-s-Sallie Coron, BS,
Public Relations Coordinator of Blood Collections,
U.P. Regional Blood Center
