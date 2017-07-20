Readers Viewpoint 7-19-2017

Student thankful for Elson scholarship

To the Editor:

I would like to thank everyone who has donated to the Justin Saul Elson Memorial Scholarship fund....

-s-Justin Williams

Iron River

Blood Center offers thanks

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Pearl Ross and Pat Kosiba and Crystal Falls United Lutheran Church for hosting a blood drive in the month of June. ...

-s-Sallie Coron, BS,

Public Relations Coordinator of Blood Collections,

U.P. Regional Blood Center

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.