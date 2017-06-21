Home

Readers Viewpoint 6-21-2017

Wed, 06/21/2017 - 08:46 Ironcounty1

WIC athletics offers thanks for support
To the Editor:
    On behalf of the West Iron County Athletic Department, Wykon student-athletes and Wykon students, we would like to thank everyone involved in making the Wykon Athletics golf outing held on June 11 a success once again this year. ...
-s-Kevin Leonoff
West Iron County Schools

Student thankful for scholarship
To the editor:
    I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the committee for picking me as the recipient for the Justin Saul Elson Memorial Scholarship. I would also like to thank everyone that has donated whatever they possibly could for this scholarship....
-s-Wyatt Witte
Iron River

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Our Community

Outdoor Bash at the Plaza

The Outdoor Bash at the Plaza was held near the First National Bank Trust building at the Riverside Plaza in Iron River on June 17.

Relay for Life returns June 24
ICWC to host River Fest June 24
Midsummer Day’s Celebration slated for June 29 at museum
Color us healthy at Rainbow Run

Useful Links