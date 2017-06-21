Readers Viewpoint 6-21-2017
WIC athletics offers thanks for support
To the Editor:
On behalf of the West Iron County Athletic Department, Wykon student-athletes and Wykon students, we would like to thank everyone involved in making the Wykon Athletics golf outing held on June 11 a success once again this year. ...
-s-Kevin Leonoff
West Iron County Schools
Student thankful for scholarship
To the editor:
I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the committee for picking me as the recipient for the Justin Saul Elson Memorial Scholarship. I would also like to thank everyone that has donated whatever they possibly could for this scholarship....
-s-Wyatt Witte
Iron River
