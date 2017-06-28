Readers Viewpoint 6-2-8-2017
Forest supervisor explains proposal
To the Editor:
I am the forest supervisor for the Ottawa National Forest. Recently I heard of concerns raised about the Ottawa’s “Forestwide Designated Motorized Use Project.”...
-s-Linda Jackson
Ottawa National Forest
Ironwood
Thanks to community for supporting Reino Auxiliary
To the Editor:
To our wonderful community, thank you for the support you give us in our programs, such as Poppy Days, rummage sales, golf outings, etc. God bless you.
-s-Bev Holmes, Historian
Reino Unit No. 21 Auxiliary Stambaugh
