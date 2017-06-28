Readers Viewpoint 6-2-8-2017

Forest supervisor explains proposal

To the Editor:

I am the forest supervisor for the Ottawa National Forest. Recently I heard of concerns raised about the Ottawa’s “Forestwide Designated Motorized Use Project.”...

-s-Linda Jackson

Ottawa National Forest

Ironwood

Thanks to community for supporting Reino Auxiliary

To the Editor:

To our wonderful community, thank you for the support you give us in our programs, such as Poppy Days, rummage sales, golf outings, etc. God bless you.

-s-Bev Holmes, Historian

Reino Unit No. 21 Auxiliary Stambaugh

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.