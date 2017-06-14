Readers Viewpoint 6-14-2017

Amasa celebrates Heritage Day

To the editor:

The Amasa Historical Society held its 20th annual Heritage Day in Amasa on May 29. ...

-s-Helen Hord, Amasa

Reader comments on Ottawa plan

To the editor:

This is in regards to the recently published “Forestwide Designated Motorized Use Project” for the transportation system of the Ottawa National Forest. This is currently open for public comment which closes on June 30....

-s- Larry Melstrom,

Iron River

