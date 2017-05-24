Readers Viewpoint 5-24-2017

Thanks for hosting blood drive

To the editor:

On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Abby Miller, Aspirus Iron River Hospital, for hosting a blood drive in the month of April. As a result of her efforts, we collected 23 pints of blood....

-s- Sallie Coron, BS, Public Relations Coordinator of Blood Collections U.P. Regional Blood Center

Remembering vets on Memorial Day

To the editor:

It is that time of year again, the so-called official start of summer....

-s- Respectfully,

Don Wolf, Iron River

4-H thanks community

To the editor:

Well, the citizens of Iron County sure do love the Hilltop Cinnamon Rolls! The 4-H clubs sold their limit of 400 very quickly. ...

-s- Deb Divoky

Iron County 4-H Program Coordinator

CF Senior Center menus available

To the editor:

Citizens in Crystal Falls have mentioned numerous times that they would love to come to eat at the Crystal Falls Senior Center if they only had a menu.

Thank you for your continued support.

-s-Duane Lortie

President of the Crystal Falls Senior Center

Editor’s note: The Crystal Falls Senior Center menu also runs weekly in the Reporter. If the menu is not published, it is because it was not submitted.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.