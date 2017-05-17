Readers Viewpoint 5-17-2017

Reader addresses Indian Lake level issue

To the editor:

This is to address the recent announcement about new taxes for maintaining lake level on Indian Lake....

-s- Larry Mellstrom

U.S. Forest Service – Retired

Iron River

Readers voice concerns

To the editor:

As taxpayers of the city of Iron River, we would like to voice some concerns....

-s- Frank and Ann Raymond

Mineral Hills residents

