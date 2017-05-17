Home

Readers Viewpoint 5-17-2017

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 08:54 Ironcounty1

Reader addresses Indian Lake level issue
To the editor:
    This is to address the recent announcement about new taxes for maintaining lake level on Indian Lake....
-s- Larry Mellstrom
U.S. Forest Service – Retired
Iron River

Readers voice concerns
To the editor:
    As taxpayers of the city of Iron River, we would like to voice some concerns....
-s- Frank and Ann Raymond
Mineral Hills residents

