Readers Viewpoint 5-10-2017

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 08:45 Ironcounty1

Reader enjoys Lindwall,
Stateline stories
To the Editor:
    I know I just wrote you, but accolades can never be said enough! Those front-page stories about Lindwall and Stateline were the bomb! ...
-s-Lee Harsh
Flagstaff, Ariz.

Iron County Cancer Unit seeking help
To the Editor:
    The Iron County Cancer Unit is asking for the community’s help in raising funds, so that we can serve the needs of cancer patients here at home, in Iron County. All funds are distributed to Iron County cancer patients only....
-s-Jolane Spoke
Iron River

