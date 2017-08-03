Readers Viewpoint 3-8-2017
Cost of trial
To the editor:
My guess is it cost the county $150,000 for the three-week trial of Kelly Cochran in this economically struggling area. ...
-s- “Lifetime” Iron County Taxpayer,
Ron C. Froblom, Iron River
Thanks to
local businesses
To the editor:
Fuzz and Dave’s Mid City Bar & Grill held its annual ice fishing derby on Free Fishing Weekend, Feb. 18. ...
-s-Fuzz and Dave’s Mid City Bar & Grill
Linda Andersen (Schmoo)
