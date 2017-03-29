Readers Viewpoint 3-29-2017
Wed, 03/29/2017 - 09:03 Ironcounty1
Mom Prom a success
To the editor:
Raise Her UP hosted the first annual Mom Prom on March 11th at the Paint River Landing in Crystal Falls. ....
-s-Kim Bjork
Crystal Falls
Questioning city about ordinances
To the editor:
Recently in public comments, I asked the Iron River City Council why the ordinances that were passed on Oct. 15, 2014 - Chapter 152 Property Maintenance, Chapter 153 Abandoned Vacant Buildings and Chapter 154 Rental Property Registration and Inspection, were not being enforced. ...
-s- Paul Van Minsel
Iron River
