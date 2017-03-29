Home

Readers Viewpoint 3-29-2017

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 09:03 Ironcounty1

Mom Prom a success
To the editor:
    Raise Her UP hosted the first annual Mom Prom on March 11th at the Paint River Landing in Crystal Falls. ....
-s-Kim Bjork
Crystal Falls

 

Questioning city about ordinances
To the editor:
    Recently in public comments, I asked the Iron River City Council why the ordinances that were passed on Oct. 15, 2014 -  Chapter 152 Property Maintenance, Chapter 153 Abandoned Vacant Buildings and Chapter 154 Rental Property Registration and Inspection, were not being enforced. ...
-s- Paul Van Minsel
Iron River

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Our Community

Scouts gather for Pinewood Derby

Cub Scout Pack 505 held its annual Pinewood Derby on March 10. This year the Pack invited the local Girl Scout troops to the event.

BHS to host Spring Artists Exhibit
Family Fun Fair set for April 8 at Stambaugh El
Aspirus Iron River to celebrate National Doctor’s Day
Parenting resources offered at the fair

Useful Links