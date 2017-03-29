Readers Viewpoint 3-29-2017

Mom Prom a success

To the editor:

Raise Her UP hosted the first annual Mom Prom on March 11th at the Paint River Landing in Crystal Falls. ....

-s-Kim Bjork

Crystal Falls

Questioning city about ordinances

To the editor:

Recently in public comments, I asked the Iron River City Council why the ordinances that were passed on Oct. 15, 2014 - Chapter 152 Property Maintenance, Chapter 153 Abandoned Vacant Buildings and Chapter 154 Rental Property Registration and Inspection, were not being enforced. ...

-s- Paul Van Minsel

Iron River

