Readers Viewpoint 3-15-2017
Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:05 Ironcounty1
Blood Center offers thanks
To the editor:
On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Pearl Ross and Pat Kosiba for hosting a blood drive in the month of February. ...
-s- Sallie Coron, BS, Public Relations Coordinatior of Blood Collections
U.P. Regional Blood Center
Murder trial reporting
To the editor:
Now that is my kind of reporting. It covers it all with facts. ...
-s-Lee Harsh
Flagstaff, Ariz.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.