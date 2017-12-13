Readers Viewpoint 12-13-2017

IC Cancer Unit says thanks

To the editor:

The Iron County Cancer Unit board members would like to thank everyone for their contributions to assist our local cancer patients this past year. We had 49 patient applications....

May God bless you all in a very special way.

-s- Jolene Spoke,

Kevin Isaacson,

Linda Colombino,

Beverly Dallafior,

Faye Plessinger

Iron County Board Members

