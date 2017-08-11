Home

Readers Viewpoint 11-8-2017

Wed, 11/08/2017

Take time to thank veterans
To the editor:
    This year is the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War I – the war to end all wars. There are no more “Great War” veterans left alive, and in a couple of years, there may not be any World War II veterans left alive. In fact, in the last few years, on some days, more Vietnam veterans die per day than World War II veterans. So, this Veterans Day, take some time and honor veterans. For if it were not for them, we would not enjoy the freedoms we take for granted.    
-s-Don Wolf
Iron River

