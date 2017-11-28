Readers Viewpoint 11-29-2017

ER not good alternative to insurance

To the editor:

At a recent Jack Bergman town hall, an attendee said that repeal of the ACA could kill her, because she depends on it for coverage of necessary medical care. Someone responded in a local paper by advising her to “do what people without insurance have always done - show up at an emergency room.” I had hoped this notion had been put to rest, but apparently it has not. ...

-s-Tom Gutowski

Elmwood Township

