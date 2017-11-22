Readers Viewpoint 11-22-2017

U.P. deer information not accurate

To the editor:

This is a response to the article “Top 10 Counties to Bag a Big Buck in Michigan” published in Nov. 7, 2017, Iron County Reporter Shopper’s Guide....

-Larry Mellstrom, Iron River

Retired professional Forester, Former Region 1 Director

Concerned about tax plan

To the editor:

I am a woman in my 70s on a limited income, and I am very concerned about where I will be financially if the current tax plan, now in the U.S. Senate, is voted through. ...

-s-Janet Wagner

Crystal Falls

U.P. Blood

Center offers thanks

To the editor:

On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Abby Miller of Aspirus Iron River Hospital, for hosting a blood drive in the month of October. ...

-s-Sallie Coron

Public Relations Coordinator

U.P. Regional Blood Center

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.