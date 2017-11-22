Readers Viewpoint 11-22-2017
U.P. deer information not accurate
To the editor:
This is a response to the article “Top 10 Counties to Bag a Big Buck in Michigan” published in Nov. 7, 2017, Iron County Reporter Shopper’s Guide....
-Larry Mellstrom, Iron River
Retired professional Forester, Former Region 1 Director
Concerned about tax plan
To the editor:
I am a woman in my 70s on a limited income, and I am very concerned about where I will be financially if the current tax plan, now in the U.S. Senate, is voted through. ...
-s-Janet Wagner
Crystal Falls
U.P. Blood
Center offers thanks
To the editor:
On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Abby Miller of Aspirus Iron River Hospital, for hosting a blood drive in the month of October. ...
-s-Sallie Coron
Public Relations Coordinator
U.P. Regional Blood Center
