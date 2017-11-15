Readers Viewpoint 11-15-2017

Dianda comments on auto insurance

To the editor:

There’s no doubt that Michigan drivers pay the highest auto insurance rates in the nation. I believe that seniors and families should be able to see a rate reduction without a loss in coverage – something that a recently rejected no-fault reform plan would have required. ...

-s-State Rep. Scott Dianda

Calumet

Support Treats for Troops

To the editor:

I am the granddaughter, daughter, niece, cousin, sister, mother and friend of many veterans. I was raised with a healthy respect for our country, flag and military....

-s-Dawn Tuhowski,

Treats for Troops

Iron River

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.