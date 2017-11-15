Readers Viewpoint 11-15-2017
Wed, 11/15/2017 - 09:34 Ironcounty1
Dianda comments on auto insurance
To the editor:
There’s no doubt that Michigan drivers pay the highest auto insurance rates in the nation. I believe that seniors and families should be able to see a rate reduction without a loss in coverage – something that a recently rejected no-fault reform plan would have required. ...
-s-State Rep. Scott Dianda
Calumet
Support Treats for Troops
To the editor:
I am the granddaughter, daughter, niece, cousin, sister, mother and friend of many veterans. I was raised with a healthy respect for our country, flag and military....
-s-Dawn Tuhowski,
Treats for Troops
Iron River
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.