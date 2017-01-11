Readers Viewpoint 11-1-2017

Thanks from Blood Center

To the editor:

On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Sharron Leonoff of Victorian Heights Assisted Living Center, Pearl Ross and Pat Kosiba of Crystal Falls United Lutheran Church, Forest Park football coach Dave Graff and Flower Garden Gifts for making our September/October blood drives successful. ...

-s-Sallie Coron

Public Relations Coordinator

U.P. Regional Blood Center

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.