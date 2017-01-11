Readers Viewpoint 11-1-2017
Wed, 11/01/2017 - 10:57 Ironcounty1
Thanks from Blood Center
To the editor:
On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Sharron Leonoff of Victorian Heights Assisted Living Center, Pearl Ross and Pat Kosiba of Crystal Falls United Lutheran Church, Forest Park football coach Dave Graff and Flower Garden Gifts for making our September/October blood drives successful. ...
-s-Sallie Coron
Public Relations Coordinator
U.P. Regional Blood Center
