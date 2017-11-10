Readers Viewpoint 10-11-2017

Beechwood Historical Society says thanks

To the editor:

The Beechwood Historical Society would like to thank everyone that supported the sixth annual Apple Festival on Sept. 30 – from advertising, baking, donations of apples, our hard-working volunteers and the community for attending. ...

-s-Charlotte Bofinger

Beechwood Historical Society

New firefighter offers thanks to WICFD

To the editor:

I recently completed Fighter 1 training with the West Iron Fire Department and I want to extend my sincere thanks to that department for their commitment, sacrifice, patience and encouragement to see me through to the test, which was on Sept. 30. ...

-s-Joe Hoenig

Amasa

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.