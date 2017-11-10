Home

Readers Viewpoint 10-11-2017

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 08:56 Ironcounty1

Beechwood Historical Society says thanks
To the editor:
    The Beechwood Historical Society would like to thank everyone that supported the sixth annual Apple Festival on Sept. 30 – from advertising, baking, donations of apples, our hard-working volunteers and the community for attending. ...
-s-Charlotte Bofinger
Beechwood Historical Society

New firefighter offers thanks to WICFD
To the editor:
    I recently completed Fighter 1 training with the West Iron Fire Department and I want to extend my sincere thanks to that department for their commitment, sacrifice, patience and encouragement to see me through to the test, which was on Sept. 30. ...
-s-Joe Hoenig
Amasa

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

 

Useful Links