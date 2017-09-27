Obituaries 9-27-2017

Paulette Ratkiewicz

SALINE—Paulette Marie Ratkiewicz, 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, following a courageous battle with metastatic melanoma, surrounded by her adoring family. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline. (910 Austin Dr., Saline, MI). A Celebration of life will take place immediately following Mass at her home in Saline. Her family invites everyone who knew her, loved her and wants to honor her to please join them.

Geraldine Miller

CASPIAN—Geraldine A. Miller, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. As per Geraldine’s wishes, private family services will be held. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Eugene Zorzin

OSCEOLA, Wis.—Eugene Zorzin, 60, formerly of Caspian, passed away at his home on Sept. 17, 2017. A graveside service will be held at the Stambaugh Cemetery on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Gregory Veneklase officiating.

Kenneth “Ken” Rhines

IRON RIVER—Kenneth “Ken” J. Rhines, 93, passed away Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wisconsin. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the service. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Mark Holmes

GREENVILLE—Mark Holmes, 62, passed away on Sept. 20, 2017. Mark was born on Sept. 26, 1954, in Stambaugh to the late Glenn and Jane (Marquette) Holmes. He graduated from West Iron County High School in 1972. A Memorial Service to celebrate Mark’s life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Iron County located at 525 West Adams Street, Iron River 49935. Following the memorial service, a graveside committal with military honors will take place at Stambaugh Cemetery in Iron River. The Holmes family would like to invite relatives and friends to a luncheon and time of fellowship at the American Legion Reino Post 21 in Iron River after the services at the cemetery have concluded.

Phyllis St. John

SHAWANO, Wis.—Phyllis Marie (Peretto) St. John, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept 24, 2017, surrounded by family at The Cottages Memory Care. To celebrate Phyllis’ beautiful life, a Mass of Resurrection will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano. Fr. Tom Farrell will be the Celebrant. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Queen of Peace in Kingsford. Fr. Michael Woempner will be the Celebrant. Interment will take place in the Quinnesec Cemetery. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.