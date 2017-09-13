Obituaries 9-13-2017

Thomas Zyskowski

ORANGE, Calif.—Thomas Alex Zyskowski, 87, died March 29, 2017. Thomas will be buried in Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River next to his beloved wife Katherine and daughter Jennifer. A graveside service will be held, Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to officiate. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites as well, at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Norma Brunswick

CRYSTAL FALLS—Norma K. Brunswick, 87, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls, where she resided this past year. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 15, from 9-10:45 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Iron River, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to officiate. The Italian Ladies Society will form an Honor Guard at the service. Interment will be at the Iron River City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Eugene “Gene” Callovi

IRON RIVER— Eugene “Gene” E. Callovi, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at his home. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Caspian, with Rev. Jeffrey Kurtz to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Marjorie Webber

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill.—Marjorie A. Webber, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center in LaGrange, Ill. Visitation and funeral services were held at the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls. Father Raymond Valerio officiated. Burial was in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Eula Camps

IRON RIVER—Eula E. Camps, 95, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 10-11:45 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at noon with Rev. Jason Liebenow to officiate. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River., www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.