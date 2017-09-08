Obituaries 8-9-2017

Marjorie Erickson

BELLEVILLE—Marjorie A. Erickson, 86, formerly of Iron River, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at UK Hospital in Lexington, Ky., surrounded by family. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 3 p.m. Rev. Mike Laakko will officiate.

Howard Huske

IRON RIVER—Howard L. Huske, 67, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery and the West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River., www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

William Rae

IRON RIVER—William J. Rae, 81, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Geraldine Lloyd

TORRANCE, Calif.—Geraldine Palma Lloyd, 81, passed away June 18, 2017. Private family services will be held and interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Virginia Nelson

IRON RIVER—Virginia Mae Nelson, 91, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at the Florence Health Center in Wisconsin. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kraig Tass to officiate. Interment will be in Bates Township Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River., www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.