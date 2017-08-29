Obituaries 8-30-2017

Elio Argentati

IRON RIVER—Elio Argentati, 89, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Aspirus Hospital, Iron River, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services followed at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Veneklase offering the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment was in the Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River. The West Side Veterans accorded Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Darla Stephenson

LAWRENCE, Wis.—Darla Kay Stephenson, 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, surrounded by her family. A celebration of Darla’s life was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, with Rev. John Fish officiating. Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory of De Pere, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cotterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.

Clarence “Bucko” LaRoux

IRON RIVER—Clarence “Bucko” W. LaRoux, 84, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls, after a lengthy illness of Alzheimer’s. Visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services followed with Pastor Dawn Robbins officiating. A special thank you to all of the pall bearers; Reg Raymond, Steve Raymond, Fred Raether, Jim Masse, John Venturato and Norlyn Hanson. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery and the West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River., www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Anton “Tony” Skrivanie

IRON RIVER—Anton “Tony” S. Skrivanie, 87, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital.Memorial Service was held on Monday, Aug. 28, at the First Lutheran Church, Iron River with the Rev. Michael Laakko officiating. The West Side Veterans accorded Military Rites at the Service. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Irene “Rena” Marquette

IRON RIVER—Irene “Rena” Marquette, 88, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center.Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral Services followed at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Caspian, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment was in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Ralph Vanzo

KING, Wis.—Ralph Vanzo, 90, died peacefully at King Veteran’s Home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. You may leave your private condolences for the Vanzo family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home is serving the Vanzo family.

Margaret Thurnbauer

WEST BEND, Wis.—Margaret Thurnbauer (nee Daskare), 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Margaret’s life on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 3-5 p.m. at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 West Janesville Road, Hales Corners, WI.

Bernice Siewiorek

FLORENCE, Wis.—Bernice Siewiorek, 95, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Florence Health Services, Florence.Funeral services will be handled by Hickey Memorial Chapels, Midlothian, Ill. Burial will be in St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago, Ill. Jacobs-Lundholm Funeral Home, Florence, Wis., is in charge of local arrangements.

Donald Mansfield

WATERSMEET—Donald H. Mansfield, 85, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at Aspirus Hospital, Iron River.In accordance with Donald’s wishes, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Watersmeet Cemetery, Watersmeet. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, to honor Donald’s legacy of life, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Arthur “Snowy” Hendrickson

CASPIAN—Arthur “Snowy” I. Hendrickson, 92, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at UP Health System in Marquette. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug.30, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Iron River with Rev. Michael Laakko to officiate. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the service. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.