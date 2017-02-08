Obituaries 8-2-2017

Cora Lawrence

IRON RIVER—Cora J. Lawrence, 75, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. A Memorial service was held on Friday, July 28, at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River with Pastor Dawn Robbins officiating. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River, www.jacobsfunerlahomeir.com.

Dolores Jurecic

CASPIAN—Dolores A. Jurecic, 84, passed away at home, surrounded by her children on Friday, July 28, 2017. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services followed at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Caspian with Rev. Gregory Veneklase offering the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Terry Strom

IRON RIVER—On Saturday, July 29, 2017, Terry Charles Strom passed away after a seven-year battle with multiple myeloma at the age of 69 years. At Terry’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Terry C. Strom online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Robert Basting

IRON RIVER— Robert P. Basting, 86, of Iron River, Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held in Iron River at the Jacobs Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 3-4 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Michael Laakko to officiate. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites during the service. Interment will be in Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wis. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.