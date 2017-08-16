Obituaries 8-16-2017

Lucy Borsch

PEKIN, Ill.—Lucy Elizabeth Borsch, 94, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria, Ill. Her funeral Mass was Aug. 11, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, where military rites will be accorded by the United States Navy. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, www.preston-hanley.com.

Roger Stoor

CRYSTAL FALLS—Roger L. Stoor, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with ALS. The visitation was held on Aug. 14 at the United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. The Crystal Falls-Iron River Masonic Lodge #385 and Bethel #39 held a Masonic Memorial Service. The Funeral Service was held on Aug. 15 at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko officiated. Burial was in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Donald Holmes

IRON MOUNTAIN—Donald R. Holmes, 65, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. until noon at the First Presbyterian Church, Kingsford. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, at noon at the church. Rev. Michael March will officiate. Burial will be held in Breitung Township Cemetery, Quinnesec. American Legion Uren Cooper Johnson Post #50, Iron Mountain will accord military honors at graveside The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Jacob “Jack” Stachowicz

CRYSTAL FALLS—Jacob “Jack” Stachowicz, 87, of Crystal Falls, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Guardian Angels church in Crystal Falls. Father Dan Malone will offer the Mass of Christian burial. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Crystal Falls. Military Rites will be accorded. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.