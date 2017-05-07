Obituaries 7-5-2017

John Halada

LONG LAKE, Wis.—John F. Halada, 73, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wis. Private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Valerie Tomasoski

GAASTRA—Valerie A. Tomasoski, 92, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at St Cecilia Catholic Church of Caspian, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Eva Reimann-Klier

CRYSTAL FALLS—Eva E. Reimann-Klier, 88, died Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 5, from 9-11 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church of Crystal Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Judie Applin

IRON RIVER—Judith Margaret Applin was born on Dec. 30, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis. to the late Hoyt “Hoot” and Margaret (Bushonville) Ferm. Private services were held June 22 at Church & Chapel in Brookfield. She will be interred in Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River.

Brian Zimmerman

NEWBERRY—Brian Alan Zimmerman, 45, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. He was born April 23, 1972, at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, the son of the late John L. and Gail P. (Johnson) Zimmerman. A gathering for friends and family will be held at the American Legion Post #74 Warren Room in Newberry on Thursday, July 6, from 4-7 p.m. Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family, www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.

Dennis Mitchell Sr.

CRYSTAL FALLS—Dennis L. Mitchell Sr., 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at his home in Crystal Falls. Visitation was on June 30 at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. The Crystal Falls Fire Department conducted a pass in review as well as the Eastside Veterans. The Funeral Service followed at the funeral home. Fr. Daniel Malone officiated. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.