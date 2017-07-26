Obituaries 7-26-2017

Lila Maki

IRON RIVER—Lila S. Maki, 90, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017, at Iron River Care Center. Visitation was held Friday, July 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Iron River. Funeral services followed with Rev. Larry Steckling officiating. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Linda Gayhart

TIPLER, Wis.— Linda Ann Gayhart, 64, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6 p.m. on July 26, at Newcomer Funeral Home 340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Dr. Curtis Steinberg

CASPIAN—Dr. Curtis W. Steinberg, 75, passed away Friday, July 21, 2017, at the Aspiris Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 26, from 10-11 a.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Iron River. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Larry Steckling to officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Judish

IRON RIVER—A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8:30 a.m. at the Stambaugh Cemetery for Sandra S. Judish, wife of Frank (Bud) Judish, and Carolyne M. Judish, sister of Frank (Bud) Judish. Sandra and Carolyne will be buried in the Judish family plot.