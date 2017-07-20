Obituaries 7-19-2017

Angeline Mindok

CRYSTAL FALLS—Angeline C. “Angie” Mindok, 95, passed away Friday, July 14, 2017, at Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Visitation was held Tuesday, July 18, at Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls. Prayers were recited Tuesday at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday at Guardian Angel’s Catholic Church, Crystal Falls. Rev. Fr. Dan Malone officiated. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Falls. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.



Verna Hooper

IRON RIVER—Verna L. Hooper, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Robert “Bub” Ketola

AMASA—Robert “Bub” Ketola, 100% Finn, 63, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family. The visitation was held on Saturday, July 15, at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. The Funeral Service followed at the funeral home. Pastor Curt Spicer officiated. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Agnes Bjork

ALPHA—Agnes T. Bjork, 93, died Friday, July 14, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be on Friday, July 21, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the Guardian Angels Church in Crystal Falls. Fr. Raymond Valerio will offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Battan, Jarod Bjork, Eli Gaff, Todd Gaff, Dennis Striler and Ken Sypal. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Roger Palenske

AMASA—Roger E. Palenske, 80, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017, at Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Burial will be held in Hematite Township Cemetery Amasa. You may light a candle in remembrance of Roger or leave a condolence for his family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

