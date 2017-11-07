Obituaries 7-12-2017

Patrick “Pat” Smith

IRON RIVER—Patrick “Pat” D. Smith, 87, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Wausau Hospital. Visitation will be held Friday, July 14, from 9-10:45 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Martha Palo

CRYSTAL FALLS—Martha W. Palo, 101, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Private burial will take place in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Donna Ebner

CRYSTAL FALLS—Donna M. Ebner, 91 former Crystal Falls resident, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital, she was a resident of the Iron County Medical Care Facility. The family will greet relatives and friends from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ishpeming where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Dan Moll to officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Inurnment will take place in the Ishpeming Cemetery. Donna’s obituary may be viewed at bjorkandzhulkie.com where relatives and friends may leave a note of remembrance.

Clyde Haggard

IRON RIVER—Clyde D. Haggard, 74, passed away Thursday, July 06, 2017, at the Jacobetti Home in Marquette. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 17, at 1:30 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at that time.Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Nancy Larsen

BELOIT—Nancy Rucinski Larsen died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2016. Interment and a graveside service will be at Resthaven Cemetery on Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Nancy will be buried next to Anthony Rucinski.