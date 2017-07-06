Obituaries 6-7-2017

Helen Genunzio

GREEN BAY, Wis.—Helen M. Genunzio, 95, formerly of Iron River, passed away following a brief illness, Monday, May 29, 2017. She was born on Jan. 23, 1922, in Philadelphia, Pa. to William and Margaret (Gallagher) Mc Call. The funeral mass was held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay on Tuesday, June 6. Burial will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

Jack Scuffham

IRONWOOD—Jack W. Scuffham, 100, formerly of Stambaugh, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Ironwood. He was born May 10, 1916, in Gaastra, the son of the late Kyme and Alice (Cummings) Scuffham. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Stambaugh Cemetery. Range Funeral Service and Crematory, Frick-Zielinski Funeral Home of Bessemer is assisting the family with arrangements.

Allan Stacy

CRYSTAL FALLS—Allan Paul Stacy, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, 2017, at Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, Iron Mountain. Private family services will be scheduled at a later date. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the funeral arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Ramona Hegstrom

CRYSTAL FALLS—Ramona Angeline Hegstrom, 51, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Marquette General Hospital in Marquette, Mich. The visitation was Monday, June 5, at the Nash Funeral Home of Crystal Falls. Funeral service followed at the Nash Funeral Home. Fr. Raymond Valerio officiated. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Eugene Lilley

CAREFREE, Ariz.—Eugene A. Lilley, 80, passed away in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 15, 2017, to be with the Lord. An 11 a.m. memorial service for Gene will be held in his honor, on Father’s Day, at the family home on Sunday, June 18. Please contact Gene’s family for the location, if you would like to attend.

Keri Nordstrom

IRON RIVER—Keri J. Nordstrom, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 6, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the U.P. River Church in Iron River. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Pellizzer officiating. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Marilyn Andreski

IRON RIVER—Marilyn J. Andreski, 88, passed away on June 3, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center in Iron River. Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery of Iron River. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Irene Battye

CHANNING—Irene C. Battye, 84, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls.