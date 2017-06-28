Obituaries 6-28-2017

Valerie Tomasoski

GAASTRA—Valerie A. Tomasoski, 92, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at St Cecilia Catholic Church of Caspian, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Grant Helgemo

IRON RIVER—Grant W. Helgemo, 79, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, June 26, 2017. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 28, from 9-10:45 a.m. at Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dawn Robbins to officiate. Interment will be in the Bates Township Cemetery. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.