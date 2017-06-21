Obituaries 6-21-2017

Lillian Rahling

CRYSTAL FALLS—Lillian I. Rahling, 89, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility. Visitation was June 17 at the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls. A memorial service followed at the funeral home. Pastor Doug Johnson officiated. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery.The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Joseph Racine

CRYSTAL FALLS—Joseph W. Racine, 58, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 24 at the family home in Crystal Falls starting any time after 4 p.m. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Wally Erickson

IRON RIVER—Wally R. Erickson “Rawhide”, 92, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain with his family at his side. The Visitation will be on Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. The Funeral Service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Fr. Raymond Valerio will officiate. Burial will be in the Bates Township Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.com.

Steven Kolbas

IRON RIVER—Steven Joe Kolbas, 61, passed away on June 12, 2017. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schuetz Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave a condolence visit www.schuetzfuneralhome.com.

Gary “Tom” Schwenn

LONG LAKE, Wis.—Gary Thomas “Tom” Schwenn, 70, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison, Wis. Visitation was held on Saturday, June 24, at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral Services followed with Rev. Brad Davison officiating. The West Side Veterans accorded Military Rites during the service. Interment was in Long Lake Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.