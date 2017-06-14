Obituaries 6-14-2017

John Heikkinen

DAVENPORT, Fla.—John Norman Heikkinen, 84, formerly of Crystal Falls, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at McLaren Hospital in Port Huron. Memorial services will be July 1 at Elo Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Roger Gill

IRON RIVER—Roger G. Gill, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center. Visitation was held Thursday, June 8, at the Iron River Bible Church. Funeral services followed with Rev. Floyd Lamoreaux officiating. Interment will be in Bates Township Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Irene Battye

CRYSTAL FALLS—Irene Christine Battye, 84, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. At Irene’s request, there will be no Funeral Service. Irene will be laid to rest along with her daughter Ramona Angeline Hegstrom at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. Father Rey Valerio will be officiating a Private Family Service. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the funeral arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Joseph Racine

CRYSTAL FALLS—Joseph W. Racine, 58, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls.

Wally Erickson

IRON RIVER—The family of Wally Erickson would like to invite you to the celebration of life for him on June 22 at the Bates Township Hall at 1 p.m. Come join us.