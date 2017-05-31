Obituaries 5-31-2017

Daniel Montambo

BATTLE CREEK—Daniel Raymond Montambo, 74, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Brenda Moore Facility. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Willow Lake Sportsman’s Club, 51704 US-131, Three Rivers, MI from 2-6 p.m. Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, www.baxterfuneral.com.

Jeffrey Gossel

CASPIAN—Jeffrey E. Gossel, 57, of Caspian, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017, at his home. Private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River., www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Becky Gursky

IRON RIVER— Becky K. Gursky, 61, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017, at her home. Private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River., www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Helen Antczak

NORTHVILLE—Helen J. Antczak, formerly Helen (Veeser) Hughes, 93, after a career as an educator and enjoying her retirement, passed away peacefully on May16, 2017. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Walter Fedrizzi

QUINNESEC—Walter Fedrizzi, 97, formerly of Caspian, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. At his request, a private family service will be held on Thursday, June 1. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Elizabeth “Liz” Stapleton

NELMA, Wis.—Funeral/memorial services for Liz Stapleton, who passed away Feb. 6, 2017, will be held at 10 a.m. on June 3 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Alvin, Wis., with Donna Gaspardo leading the services. A luncheon provided by the Alvin/Nelma Women’s Club will follow at noon. If only Heaven had visiting hours.

Westman

IRON RIVER—Graveside services for Russell Willis Westman, who passed away Dec. 4, 2016, and Grace Diane Westman, who passed away Nov. 16, 2014, will be held at Rosehill Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Refreshments will follow at the Beechwood Hall.