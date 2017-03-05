Obituaries 5-3-2017

JoAnne DeVilbiss

PORTERVILLE, Calif.—JoAnne DeVilbiss, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at her son’s home in Porterville. Memorial service will be held at a later date in Stambaugh Cemetary.

Douglass Showers

AMASA—Douglass B. Showers, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at his home. Visitation was held Monday, May 1, at Joe Mechon Memorial Park, Amasa. A memorial service took place at the Park. Rev. Mike Laakko officiated. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Ruth Kruit

IRON RIVER—Ruth V. Kruit, age 88, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation was held on Sunday, April 30, at the First Baptist Church of Iron River. Funeral services followed with Pastor John Fish officiating. Interment was in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Judith Racine

CUDAHY, Wis.—Judith E. Racine was born into Eternal Life on April 21, 2017. Judith was born March 5, 1939. Memorial services will be privately held amongst family.

Gerald Maki

LAKEWOOD, Colo.— Gerald Ray Maki, 75, passed away on April 18, 2017. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice, Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, North Woods Animal Shelter in Iron River, planting a tribute tree in a U.S. National Forest (www.alvingtribute.org or www.arborday.org), or planting peonies (his favorite flower).

Anna Ollila

CRYSTAL FALLS—Anna L. Ollila, 97, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Private family graveside services will be held. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Falls. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Judith Lucas

HARDWOOD— Judith Lucas, 64, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at her home with her loving family at her side. At Judy’s request, private family services will be held. The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the arrangements, ernashfuneralhomes.com.