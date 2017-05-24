Obituaries 5-24-2017

Tillie Brunswick

CASPIAN—Tillie A. Brunswick, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Freeman Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingsford. As per Tillie’s request, a private family celebration will be held. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Father Norman Clisch

IRON RIVER—Father Norman Clisch, 77, passed away February 4, 2017, at Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Interment will be in the Baraga Cemetery, on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Marion Dobson

IRON RIVER—Marion R. Dobson, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 10-11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dawn Robbins to officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Doris Robinson

IRON RIVER— Doris J. Robinson passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 23, 2017, at the age of 89. The Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River is handling funeral arrangements, with interment set for Tuesday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River.