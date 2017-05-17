Obituaries 5-17-2017

Florence Cascioli

IRON RIVER—Florence M. Cascioli, 90, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center, Iron River. A memorial service will be at a later date. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Devon Marcell

IRON RIVER—Devon A. Marcell, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery on Saturday, May 20, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Sherwyn Kent Matson

EDINA, Minn.—Sherwyn Kent Matson passed away on November 26, 2016. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River on Thursday, May 18, at 2 p.m.

Elizabeth “Betty” Johnson

IRON RIVER—Elizabeth “Betty” J. Johnson, 80, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017, at her home.Services will be announced at a later time. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River., www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Joan Maki

IRON RIVER—Joan M. Maki, 78, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Dickinson County Memorial Hospital in Iron Mountain with her family members by her side. The family will have a private celebration of Joan’s life sometime this summer. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Beechwood. The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the arrangements, www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.

Caroline Juroff

WAUKEGAN, Ill.— Caroline L. Juroff, 87, formerly of Crystal Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 19, 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Falls. Pastor Mark Reinsch will officiate. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, twww.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Wally Erickson

IRON RIVER—Wally R. Erickson “Rawhide”, 92, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain with his family at his side. The Visitation will be on Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. The Funeral Service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Fr. Raymond Valerio will officiate. Burial will be in the Bates Township Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements.

Maymie “Mim” Jacobson

CRYSTAL FALLS— Maymie C. “Mim” Jacobson, 97, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 18, from 9-10 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Gwendolyn Harling

CRYSTAL FALLS—Gwendolyn H. Harling (nee Fredrickson) found peace on March 19, 2017 at the age of 82 years. Dear mother of Callie (Melvin) Cardenas and Craig (Debra) Harling. grandmother of Amy (Daniel) Piechowski, Ronald (Emily) and Michael Harling. Interment will take place Thursday, May 25, at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Crystal Falls.