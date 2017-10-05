Obituaries 5-10-2017

Kenneth Lavacque

ISHPEMING—Kenneth A. Lavacque, 92, passed away on Saturday April 29, 2017. The family greeted relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 3, at the Bjork and Zhulkie Funeral Home. A family remembrance period was held and was followed by military honors accorded by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter #380. Interment took place on Saturday, May 6, at the Bates Township Cemetery. Kenneth’s obituary may also be viewed at bjorkandzhulkie.com.

Robert Mussatto

CRYSTAL FALLS—Robert John Mussatto, 87, died Thursday May 4, 2017. Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 9, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. Funeral services were held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Crystal Falls. Fr. Dan Malone officiated the Right of Committal at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Condolences to the family of Robert Mussatto may be expressed online at www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Maymie “Mim” Jacobson

CRYSTAL FALLS—Maymie C. “Mim” Jacobson, 97, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 18, from 9-10 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Oscar Greenlund

IRON MOUNTAIN—Oscar Greenlund, age 99, died on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Manor Care Nursing Center in Kingsford. Interment was in Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River on Tuesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. with prayers led by Pastor Dawn Robbins. The West Side Veterans were in attendance to accord Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.