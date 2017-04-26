Obituaries 4-26-2017

Thomas Zyskowski

ORANGE, Calif.—Thomas Alex Zyskowski, 87, died March 29, 2017. Thomas will be buried in Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River next to his beloved wife Katherine and daughter Jennifer. A graveside service will be held at later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Bradley Chartier

GREEN BAY, Wis.—Bradley Neal Chartier, 26, entered into eternal peace on April 16, 2017. Visitation was held on Friday, April 21, at St. Matthew Parish, Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the church. Private interment was at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Vincent Eagloski

IRON RIVER—Vincent Eagloski passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Iron Mountain. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 29, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home in Iron Mountain. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Iron River. Fr. Gregory Veneklase will offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in the Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River. The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the arrangements, www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.

Mary Robichaud

ROCHESTER, Minn.—Mary Jean Robichaud, 85, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2016. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated, Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Crystal Falls. Rev. Fr. Ray Valerio will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls.

Mildred Soderbloom

IRON RIVER—Mildred F. Soderbloom, 86, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility. Honoring Mildred’s wishes, private family services will be held. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Margaret Scalcucci

IRON RIVER—Margaret H. Scalcucci, 92, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church of Iron River, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

JoAnne DeVilbiss

PORTERVILLE, Calif.—JoAnne DeVilbiss, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at her son’s home in Porterville. Memorial service will be held at a later date in Stambaugh Cemetary.

Rosalie King

IRON RIVER—Rosalie A. King, 81, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Caspian with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. The ladies of St. Ann’s Society will form an honor guard at the service. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Debra Wirtanen

AMASA—Debra L. Wirtanen, 61, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation was held on Friday, April 21, at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. Memorial services were held at United Lutheran Church. Rev. Micheal Laakko officiated. Burial was in the Hematite Twp. Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.com.

Norma Mincheff

MARQUETTE—Norma Mincheff, 91, passed away Monday morning, April 17, 2017, at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility in Ishpeming. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Stambaugh Cemetery. \The Canale-Tonella Funeral Home of Marquette is assisting the Mincheff family with arrangements where memories may be shared at canalefuneral.com.