Obituaries 4-19-2017

Robert Sandri

CRYSTAL FALLS—Robert A. Sandri, 82, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River., www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Corinne Stacy-Ross

CASPIAN—Corinne A. Stacy-Ross passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, from 9-10:45 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Veneklase offering the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Crystal Falls. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Debra Wirtanen

AMASA—Debra Wirtanen, 61, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Aspirus Medical Center in Iron River. Memorial services are tentatively planned for Friday, April 21. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements.

Joseph Hoffman

IRON RIVER—Joseph Hoffman, 63, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Ministry St. Mary Hospital, Rhinelander, Wis. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, April 21, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Crystal Falls. Rev. Fr. Dan Malone will officiate. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Mary Pisoni

IRON RIVER—Mary Pisoni, 100, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center in Iron River. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church of Iron River, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery, later in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Esther Kivimaki

CRYSTAL FALLS—Esther Edna Kivimaki, 77, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017, at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif. She was born on April 24, 1939, in Crystal Falls Township, daughter of the late George and Ilmi (Maki) Latva. She attended Amasa High School, graduating as the Valedictorian of the Class of 1957. The visitation is set for Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. The funeral service will follow at noon at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko will officiate. Burial will be in the Hematite Township Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Don Bastianello, Mike McDonald, Ben Nixon, John Nixon, Rob Stoor, Scott Strahan and Bud West. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the funeral arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

William “Pete” Haapala

CRYSTAL FALLS—William A. “Pete” Haapala, 87, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held Monday, April 24, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, Amasa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Michael Laakko will officiate. The Eastside Veterans Council will accord Military Honors at graveside. Burial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Falls. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, to honor Pete’s legacy of life, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.