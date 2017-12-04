Obituaries 4-12-2017

Ernest Kruzich

CASPIAN—Ernest V. Kruzich, 94, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation was held on April 10 at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River. The West Side Veterans accorded Military Rites. Funeral services with Rev. Gregory Veneklase officiating followed. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Vina Meyers

IRON RIVER—Vina S. Meyers, 100, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, from 10-11 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to officiate.Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery, Iron River. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Marjorie Erickson

BELLEVILLE—Marjorie A. Erickson, 86, formerly of Iron River, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at UK Hospital in Lexington, Ky., surrounded by family. Cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date.

Louise Tousignant

IRON RIVER—Louise Tousignant, 95, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the UP Health System in Marquette. Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 11, at the Jacobs Funeral Home. Funeral services followed with Rev. Gregory Veneklase officiating. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Helen Suomi

BAD AXE—Helen Esther Suomi, 93, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2017, at Meadow Lane Assisted Living. She was the daughter of Samuel and Linnea Seilo of Stambaugh and the youngest of six children. A memorial service will take place at a later date in the Stambaugh Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

Virginia “Ginny” Hebein

CRYSTAL FALLS—Virginia “Ginny” Hebein, 94, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Private family services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Falls, in the spring. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Jerry Hamilton

CRYSTAL FALLS—Jerry A. Hamilton, 60, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2017, from 9:30 - 11 a.m. at Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Steven Sudduth will officiate. Memorial donations can be made to the family in Jerry’s memory. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.