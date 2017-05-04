Obituaries 3-29-2017

Larry Roe

AMASA—Larry W. Roe, 73, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at UP Healthcare System, Marquette. Graveside service will be held at a later date at Lind Center Cemetery, Waupaca, Wis. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Marion Dobson

IRON RIVER—Marion R. Dobson, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 10 -11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dawn Robbins to officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Leticia Ponozzo

GREEN BAY, Wis.—Leticia R. Ponozzo, age 92, formerly of Iron River, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017, at her home in Green Bay. Visitation will be held Monday, May 8, from 9 - 10:45 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church of Iron River with Rev. Gregory Venklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial.Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Ruby Takala

CRYSTAL FALLS—Ruby J. Takala, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Iron County Medical Care Facility. Visitation will be on Friday, April 7, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Nash Funeral Home of Crystal Falls. VFW auxiliary memorial honors will be accorded at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Church in Crystal Falls. Fr. Daniel Malone will offer the Mass of Christian burial. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.com.

Vernette Timpani

GAASTRA—Vernette L. Timpani, age 84, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center. Visitation was held on Friday, March 31, at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River. Funeral services followed with the American Legion Reino Post #21 Ladies Auxiliary offering services. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Jerry Hamilton

CRYSTAL FALLS—Jerry A. Hamilton, 60, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 29, 2017.In accordance with the families wishes a memorial service will be announced at a later date. You may light a candle in remembrance of Jerry or leave a condolence for his family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, to honor Jerry’s legacy of life.

Frederick Czarnik

ELWOOD, Ill.—Frederick Robert Czarnik, age 70, U.S.A.F Crew chief with the Wild Weasels in Vietnam, passed away suddenly on November 18, 2016. Interment was November 22, 2016, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. For more information visit www.cumberlandchapels.com or call 708-456-8300.