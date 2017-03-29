Obituaries 3-29-2017

Jamie Stapleton Iraci

IRON RIVER—Jamie Roland Stapleton Iraci, 31, died unexpectedly March 22, 2017. Jamie was born on June 4, 1985, in Racine, Wis. Jamie is another tragic loss in our families’, community’s and nation’s struggle against opiates. A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, at noon at the Pentecostal Church of Alvin with a potluck luncheon to follow at the Alvin Town Hall. Family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Jamie’s life.

Ann Ellis

CRYSTAL FALLS—Ann G. Ellis, 56, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date in New York. Burial will be in Greenwood National Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Serenity Jardanowski

CRYSTAL FALLS—Serenity Grace Jardanowski went on her journey to Heaven as God’s tiny angel on Friday, March 24, 2017, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wis. She was born March 19 to Darrell and Stephanie (Lawnicki) Jardanowski of Crystal Falls. Visitation was held Tuesday, March 28, at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services followed at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Rev Gregory Veneklase offering the Mass of Christian Burial. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Frank Brunswick

IRON RIVER—Frank Brunswick, 95, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, from 9-10:45 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Iron River with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to officiate. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the service. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery in the spring. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Frank A. Brunswick online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Myrtle Bowman

WAUPACA, Wis.—Myrtle M. Bowman, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at ThedaCare Medical Center. A Funeral Service will be on Thursday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at the Olson Hall Chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis. Chaplain Rich Engle will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 10–11 a.m. at the Olson Hall Chapel. Burial will be at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King following the service on Thursday. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

Oscar Greenlund

IRON MOUNTAIN—Oscar Greenlund, 99, formerly of Iron River, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017, at Manor Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Kingsford.Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery, Iron River in the spring. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the graveside service. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.