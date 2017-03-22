Obituaries 3-22-2017

Jack Scuffham

IRONWOOD—Jack W. Scuffham, 100, (formerly of Stambaugh), passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Ironwood. He was born May 10, 1916, in Gaastra, the son of the late Kyme and Alice (Cummings) Scuffham. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Stambaugh Cemetery. Range Funeral Service and Crematory, Frick-Zielinski Funeral Home of Bessemer is assisting the family with arrangements, rangefuneralservices.com.

Margaret Jacobson

Margaret L. Jacobson, 98, died Saturday morning, March 18, 2017, peacefully and quietly at home. If you knew this wonderful woman, you knew she was smart, funny, kind, caring, sassy, thoughtful, wise, warm, independent, strong, dignified, loyal, a quiet believer, a good cook, an avid deer hunter and the best shot giver in the county. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 25, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. Memorial services will follow at 11:30 at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko will officiate. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Sandra Olexa

IRON RIVER—Sandra J. Olexa, 63, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017, at her home. A Remembrance of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Wade Comish

IRON RIVER—Wade W. Comish, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held at the Iron County Fairgrounds, at the top of the hill on Saturday, May 20, from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 with Pastor Dawn Robbins to officiate. The West Side and East Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the graveside. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Alice Paul

ESCANABA—Alice Paul, 98, formerly of Caspian, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Bishop Noa Home in Escanaba. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 21, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Caspian with Rev. Gregory Veneklase and Rev. Michael Chenier to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Patricia Baker

CRYSTAL FALLS—Patricia J. Baker, 79, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Aspirus Hospital in Iron River. Private family services will be held. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Panzy “Faye” Richter

ALPHA—Panzy F. “Faye” Richter, 84, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017, at her home. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Langlade Cemetery.The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Betty Abbey

CRYSTAL FALLS—Betty Marie Abbey, 81, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017, at Aspirus Hospital, Iron River. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 23, from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, March 24, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. Prayers will be recited at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24. Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Fr. Dan Malone will officiate. Burial will be in the spring at Hematite Cemetery. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.