Obituaries 3-15-2017

Waino Korkiamaki

ALPHA—Waino H. Korkiamaki, 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Funeral services were held on Monday, March 13, at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. The Eastside Veterans Council conducted a Pass in Review at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko officiated. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Mathilda “Tillie” Swanson

IRON RIVER—Mathilda “Tillie” L. Swanson, 94, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held Friday, March 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church of Iron River, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Curtis McCumber

MANSFIELD TWP—Curtis R. McCumber, 82, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, Iron Mountain. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Pioneer Church, Mansfield Township. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Pastor Lee and Pastor Lori Liverance will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the Mansfield Township Hall. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, to honor Curtis’ legacy of life, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Julius Scalcucci

IRON RIVER—Julius R. Scalcucci, age 92, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Caspian with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery in the spring. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the Graveside service. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.