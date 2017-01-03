Obituaries 3-1-2017

Mary Jane Markham

HOWARD, Wis.—Mary Jane “Tootsie” Markham, 89, formerly of Iron Mountain, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at the Unity Hospice Ming Residence in DePere, Wis.Private family services were held. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the funeral arrangements, www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.

Lucille Michelfelder

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill.—Lucille Ann Michelfelder was born on April 5, 1929 in Caspian, to Walter and Justine (nee Pavlik) Piekarski. She passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in Des Plaines, Ill. Services and interment were private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.