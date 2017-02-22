Obituaries 2-22-2017

Caroline Juroff

WAUKEGAN, Ill.—Caroline L. Juroff, 87, formerly of Crystal Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Falls in the spring. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Bonnie Levandoski-Hooper

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla.—Bonnie Lou Levandoski-Hooper, 81, passed away Feb. 8, 2017. She was born on July 11, 1935, in Iron River. Bonnie was a resident of Michigan and Florida. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

Halldes Nocerini

IRON RIVER—Halldes M. Nocerini, 98, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. A private gathering is tentatively planned for spring. Takk for alt (A Norwegian thank you) Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery.The Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River is serving the family.