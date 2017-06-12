Obituaries 12-6-2017

Patricia Cole

CRYSTAL FALLS— Patricia “Pat” A. Cole, age 74, of Iron River, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Iron River with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Elizabeth Ponozzo

KINGSFORD—Elizabeth “Liz” Ponozzo, 88, of Iron River, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at the Freeman Nursing Home, Kingsford. A “Celebration of Her Life” will be held in the spring of 2018. An announcement will be made in the spring. The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Joseph Koski

PLOVER, Wis.— Joseph J. Koski, age 35, of Plover, Wis., passed away Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, following a prolonged illness and a lifelong struggle with health issues. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, from 10-11 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dawn Robbins to officiate. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.