Obituaries 12-13-2017

Cindy Landmesser

PORT HURON— Cindy L. (Wodzinski) Landmesser, age 39, formerly of Iron River, passed away on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home, due to complications from an epileptic seizure. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Local funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Robert Capello

SPARKS, Nev.— On Oct. 30, 2017 our dear father, grandfather, brother and uncle Robert (Bob) James Capello passed away following surgery. Robert spent the last days of his life surrounded by the love and care of his family as he passed peacefully into eternity. Memorial Services will be held on Dec. 16 at Holy Cross Catholic Church – 5650 Vista Blvd., Sparks, Nev. Services will start at 11 a.m. The Capello family welcomes family and friends for a reception at the Red Hawk Golf Event Center at noon following the service.

Ronald Powell

CRYSTAL FALLS— Ronald “Ron” W. Powell, age 83, of Iron River, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation was held on Monday, Dec. 11 at the Grace Covenant Church in Iron River. Funeral services followed with Pastor James Swanson II officiating. The West Side Veterans accorded Military Rites at the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Sons of the American Legion Reino Post #21, for benefit of the “Honor Flight” endeavor; or to the Grace Covenant Church of Iron River. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.